Hear Mansfield voices sing in memory of Bomber Command volunteers

Members of the choir singing at last year's ceremony

Mansfield and District Male Voice Choir are performing at a special service this month.

The International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln hosts its annual remembrance service on Thursday July 24. It will pay tribute to the extraordinary achievements of Bomber Command over the 32 years it was in operation around the world.

The centre acknowledges the efforts, sacrifices and commitment of the men and women from 62 different nations, who came together in Bomber Command during the Second World War. Bomber Command suffered the highest losses of any unit during the Second World War and every aircrew member was a volunteer. The average age at death was 23.

Choir spokesman Geoff Mansfield said: “This will be second occasion that the choir has been requested to perform at the service and we are honoured and delighted to do so.

"The 2024 service was splendid, poignant and dignified event, with RAF veterans and members from eight different nations resplendent in their unforms paying tribute and remembering the sacrifice made by a generation of skilled and brave airmen and women.”

The service, for which there is no charge to attend, which will include hymns with the IBCC Orchestra, poetry readings and a Roll of Honour for the veterans who have died in the past year. It will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

Family, friends and supporters are invited to join the choir at the service, which starts at 2pm. Anyone attending is asked to arrive at 1.30pm to ensure the prompt start of the service. The postcode for the IBCC is LN4 2HQ and is located about two and a half miles to the south of Lincoln centre, close to the villages of Canwick and Bracebridge Heath. Access to the site is from Canwick Avenue B1131.

See mansfieldmvc.co.uk for more information about the choir, and internationalbcc.co.uk for more information about the International Bomber Command Centre.