​Sheffield Memorial Hall, November 5/Nottingham Theatre Royal, November 19.

The award-winning comedian, broadcaster and podcast host John Robins is embarking on his biggest live tour to date in the autumn 2023 with brand-new show Howl.

John is one of his generation’s most critically acclaimed stand-ups. John followed winning the Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly The Perrier Award) in 2017 with two sold out national tours: The Darkness of Robins and Hot Shame.

John is also a recipient of the Gold Aria Award (formerly The Sony Awards) for the BBC Radio 5 Live radio show, unsurprisingly he’s one of the leading voices calling to make it illegal for awards to change their sponsor.

He explained his reasons for going back on tour: “The four years since my last tour left me with a hell of a lot of staring time, and if I don't start screaming in regional arts centres soon then I may just burst.

”If you've seen me before you know the drill: if you haven't hold on to your butts.”John co-hosts his own BBC Radio Five Live show with Elis James and the Bad Golf channel on YouTube.

He also presents the podcasts How Do You Cope, The Moon Under Water and Queenpod.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.trch.co.uk

