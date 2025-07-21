Hear horribly hilarious songs from hit TV show

Favourite songs and characters from the Bafta Award-winning BBC TV series Horrible Histories will be appearing live – and dead – on stage in a special show coming to Nottingham.

Horrible Histories – The Concert is written by the TV series’ writers Ben Ward and Claire Wetton and will be led on stage by the Horrible Histories song master Richie Webb himself, who has written all the songs from the smash-hit show. When William Shakespeare is asked to create the greatest show on earth, he’s already facing a tough challenge. But he’s no idea how much trouble he’ll get from monstrous monarchs like Henry VIII, Queen Victoria and Boudica. Things hot up when Death appears – and now Boudica, Napoleon and Cleopatra all want to take over. The show features a live band, including guest appearances from Charles II, Dick Turpin and a bunch of Vikings. Based on the bestselling books by Terry Deary – the world’s top-selling non-fiction author for children – Horrible Histories has sold over 36 million copies in 45 languages. Deary’s delightfully dreadful stories have come alive on stage thanks to the Birmingham Stage Company, one of the world’s top theatre companies for families, which is also behind this new show. The company has produced all the Horrible Histories live stage shows since 2005. The BSC have also created the Olivier Award-nominated productions of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy and adaptations of Roald Dahl stories including George’s Marvellous Medicine and The Witches.