Hear blues rock guitar at its finest at Rescue Rooms

He’s played with Slash, Peter Frampton and Joe Bonamassa – and now, critically acclaimed American blues rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Jared James Nichols is bringing his explosive live show to Nottingham.

Jared came to prominence in 2015 with his debut album Old Glory & The Wild Revival, followed by Black Magic (2018), which yielded the fan favourite Honey Forgive Me. In 2023, he collaborated with Maggie Rose and Joe Bonamassa for revised versions of his song Threw Me to the Wolves, followed by the release of his third album, the eponymously titled Jared James Nichols. Jared is an official ambassador for Gibson Guitars. Over the years he has released several high-profile signature guitars including 2023’s official Jared James Nichols Epiphone Blues Power signature guitar.

Nichols has racked up millions of streams and critical acclaim. In between show-stopping solo shows, he has jammed onstage with legends Slash, Billy Gibbons, Peter Frampton, Joe Bonamassa, Buddy Guy and Halestorm. Guitar World Magazine says of his show: “If you’ve never witnessed Jared James Nichols on stage, you’re missing out, big time.”

Support comes from guitar sensation Afrodiziac, who has a penchant for provocative grooves and heavy guitars. He recently supported The Darkness and the supergroup Black Country Communion.

The show takes place at the Rescue Rooms on Thursday December 4. Visit bandsintown.com to book.