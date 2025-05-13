Head off on a dino-themed adventure with the family in Nottingham

experience the thrill of getting up close with dinosaurs

Dinosaur Adventure Live is roaring back to Nottingham, promising thrills aplenty for all ages.

Families can step back in time to a world of living, breathing, life-like dinosaurs in an adventure through the Jurassic era. It’s a chance to get up close with dinosaurs, feel the thunderous roar of a T-Rex, learn about their history and even feed them.

Written by Mike Newman, the story is set in an over-grown lab on Dinosaur Island. When a satellite tasked with controlling the island's weather systems malfunctions, chaos erupts. The island's tropical climate spirals, leading to one big Jurassic storm. If not stopped, it will erase all existence of the island forever. The mission is to find the code hidden deep within the island, reboot the satellite and save the dinosaurs before it's too late.

Dinosaur World Live runs at Nottingham Playhouse from Friday June 6 to Sunday June 8. It lasts for one hour with no interval, and is recommended for ages four and above. There is a ‘meet and greet’ session after the show. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.