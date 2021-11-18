Head down the rabbit hole in family-friendly immersive production of Wonderland

Victoria Centre, Nottingham, until December 30.

This Christmas, Copper Entertainment invites you to join them down the rabbit hole in the Victoria Centre, Nottingham, as they bring you their newest immersive production.The team has transformed an empty retail unit into an immersive theatre where audiences can journey through this Lewis Carroll family favourite with Alice herself.The new adaptation sees a modern take on classic characters, a new soundtrack and a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.The show breaks down those traditional theatre walls, transporting audiences into the completely magical, madness of Wonderland.Take an hour-long journey through dance, puppetry, music and comedy. Featuring professional performers, fantastic costumes, beautiful scenery and a brand new set of musical numbers, this show is sure to leave the whole family grinning like the Cheshire Cat.

Details: To find out more and book online, head to www.copperentertainment.co.uk

See Wonderland! in Nottingham this Christmas

