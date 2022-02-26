Hits galore with The Ultimate Boyband Party Show at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 3.
From the producers of the hit stage production Queenz – which is taking the UK by storm – this top tribute show is the perfect chance to relive the most exciting party decade in 2022.Its official –the boys are back in town and ready to body roll onto a stage near you.So put in that hair mascara, load up on the glitter, put on your favourite Kickers and head down to the Palace Theatre.With combined sales of more than 500 million, The Ultimate Boyband Party Show will transport you to the 90s with hits galore made famous by five legendary boy bands. The lads in the show will perform more than 30 number one hits from all your favourite boy bands, including Take That, Backstreet Boys, Boyzone, Westlife and many more.
Details: For more on ticket availability to see The Ultimate Boyband Party Show at the Palace Theatre, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk