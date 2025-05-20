Have a beautiful evening with Oklahoma in Retford

The show's songs include Ph, What A Beautiful Morning and The Surrey with The Fringe on Top (photo: Adobe Stock)

Theatregoers can step into the world of soaring dreams, sweeping plains and unforgettable melodies of Oklahoma! in Retford this summer.

Under the baton of the conductor Brady Mould, Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra will present the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical with a full orchestra, talented cast and choir. The show is known for its vibrant score, much-loved songs and timeless story of love, rivalry and community.

Oklahoma! tells the story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl, Laurey Williams, and her courtship by two rival suitors, cowboy Curly McLain and the sinister and frightening farmhand Jud Fry.

The show has many memorable numbers, including Oh, What A Beautiful Morning, The Surrey with The Fringe on Top, I Cain’t Say No and People Will Say We’re in Love, as well as the iconic show-stopper Oklahoma!.

Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra proudly showcases the talents of local musicians and singers.

Oklahoma! takes to the stage at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday July 27, beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22. Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.