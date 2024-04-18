Hard-hitting new drama from local writer James Graham is coming to Nottingham Playhouse

Julie Hesmondhalgh, star of Coronation Street and the recent massively acclaimed ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, will be among the cast for the world premiere of this new play by Notts writer James Graham.Directed by Adam Penford and adapted from Jacob Dunne’s book Right From Wrong, the cast also features Tony Hirst (Coronation Street) in the role of the victim’s father, David, and Derby-born David Shields (Masters of the Air, Apple TV: Hush, Paines Plough at The Gate Theatre) as Jacob Dunne.Punch is an unflinching true-life account of how Nottingham teenager Jacob throws a single punch – with fatal consequences.Released from prison, the parents of the victim ask to meet him. Their quest for answers results in an unlikely connection and Jacob’s life begins to turn around.James Graham, currently one of the country’s leading playwrights, said: “The more I've worked on Punch with Jacob, and with Adam, the more convinced I am of its power as a real story for our time, one that reveals so much about our current justice system, our culture, and the impact of politics on our community over the past decade.”