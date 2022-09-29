Halle to celebrate 20 years of Nottingham Classics residency with city performance

Sir Mark Elder with The Halle (Photo by Russell Hart)

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 7.

The new Nottingham Classics gets under way with a performance by The Halle, celebrating its 20th anniversary as the venue's resident orchestra.

Back in 2002 Nottingham Classics, the Royal Concert Hall’s international concert series, was in need of a reboot.

After two years without a resident orchestra, average audiences had fallen to under 700 and the series felt a little unloved. But help was at hand.

Manchester’s Hallé Orchestra took on the residency and gave its first concert in autumn 2002, beginning the long process of rebuilding audiences in the city.

The timing couldn’t have been better for Nottingham. Sir Mark Elder had recently become the orchestra’s Music Director with a mission to return the orchestra to its former glory.

Fast forward 20 years: the Hallé is an international success story and its lustre has certainly rubbed off on Nottingham Classics. Led by the Hallé and Sir Mark, average audiences in Nottingham reached over 1,900 prior to the pandemic and Nottingham had become the orchestra’s biggest fan club outside Manchester.

This latest concert features Siberian pianist Pavel Kolesnikov as the soloist in Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto, Smetana’s tone poem Vltava and Richard Strauss’s spectacular Ein Heldenleben, played out on a vast soundstage with a supersized orchestra.

Details: For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Russell Hart