Haim

Following the release of their critically acclaimed third studio album Women In Music Pt. III, Haim are back with a string of live UK dates.The One More Haim Tour will see the band performing their biggest UK shows to date.It will be a welcome and long-awaited return to these shores for the Californian sisters.WIMPIII topped the UK album chart upon release and the new record has been welcomed with an outpouring of critical acclaim and rave reviews.NME hailed WIMPIII “a thing of great beauty” and “their best album yet” in their five-star review, while Dork called it “the trio’s most daring venture” and Uncut praised its “creamy vocal harmonies” and “irresistible instrumental hooks.

For more, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

For more entertainment stories from across the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.