Gyles Brandreth will have plenty to say when new comedy show reaches Nottingham Playhouse

By Steve Eyley
Published 27th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Gyles Brandreth is coming to Nottingham Playhouse in October.

Nottingham Playhouse, October 18.

The novelist, actor, ex-MP, podcaster and best-selling biographer Gyles Brandreth just can’t stop talking as he returns to the stage later this year.

Kicking off his tour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the jumper-loving This Morning star has been happily burbling and babbling since he was a baby.

    The award-winning raconteur, wordsmith and verbivore, who holds the world record for the longest-ever after-dinner speech (12 and a half hours!) suffers from logorrhea and in his hilarious new one-man show – Can’t Stop Talking! – he is trying to work out why.

    From 40 years on Radio 4’s Just A Minute to four years on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, he can’t keep his mouth shut. He even talks in his sleep. What’s it all about?

    He’s going to tell you - because this is his life story: a rollercoaster of tales and revelations from his unlikely life in showbusiness and politics.

    There will be surprises too when the audience spins a wheel to decide what he’s going to talk about next.

    A prolific broadcaster, Gyles has appeared on QI, Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, Countdown and The One Show.

    Details: Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more.

