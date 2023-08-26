Gyles Brandreth will have plenty to say when new comedy show reaches Nottingham Playhouse

Gyles Brandreth is coming to Nottingham Playhouse in October.

Nottingham Playhouse, October 18.

The novelist, actor, ex-MP, podcaster and best-selling biographer Gyles Brandreth just can’t stop talking as he returns to the stage later this year.

Kicking off his tour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the jumper-loving This Morning star has been happily burbling and babbling since he was a baby.

The award-winning raconteur, wordsmith and verbivore, who holds the world record for the longest-ever after-dinner speech (12 and a half hours!) suffers from logorrhea and in his hilarious new one-man show – Can’t Stop Talking! – he is trying to work out why.

From 40 years on Radio 4’s Just A Minute to four years on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox, he can’t keep his mouth shut. He even talks in his sleep. What’s it all about?

He’s going to tell you - because this is his life story: a rollercoaster of tales and revelations from his unlikely life in showbusiness and politics.

There will be surprises too when the audience spins a wheel to decide what he’s going to talk about next.

A prolific broadcaster, Gyles has appeared on QI, Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, Countdown and The One Show.

Details: Go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more.