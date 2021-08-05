Guitar ace Joanne Shaw Taylor is coming to Nottingham

Star guitarist Joanne Shaw Taylor (Photo credit: Christie Goodwin)

Nottingham Glee Club, November 17.

The critically acclaimed British guitarist and singer songwriter is hailed as the UK’s premier blues rock guitarist.She is touring later in the year and has also announced the release of her sixth studio full-length record The Blues Album, on September 17. The album was produced and recorded by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Ocean Way Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.The 11-track album features Joanne’s personalised covers of rare blues classics originally recorded by Albert King, Peter Green, Little Richard, Aretha Franklin, Little Milton, and more.Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing seven acclaimed albums and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.

Details: Go to www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

