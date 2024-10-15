Groundhog Days and DJ LM rewind the 80s at Whitwell fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 15th Oct 2024, 20:30 BST
Fans of 80s music can sing and dance along to their favourite songs in a fundraiser for a great cause.

Whitwell Community Centre is hosting an 80s Night in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice on October 26 from 7pm until midnight.

Groundhog Days will be playing live, performing covers of songs by Human League, Erasure, Adam and the Ants, Spandau Ballet, The Cult, Police, INXS, Madness, Pink Floyd and many others.

Classic 80s tunes will be spun by DJ LM on either side of the band’s performance.

Groundhog Days will be playing at Whitwell Community Centre in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice on Saturday, October 26.Groundhog Days will be playing at Whitwell Community Centre in aid of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice on Saturday, October 26.
Fancy dress is optional and there will be prizes for the best 80s outfits.

Tickets cost £8, available to book through the Facebook pages of Groundhog Days, Whitwell Community Centre or MDG Productions. You can also book tickets via https://skiddle.com/e/38223546 or email: [email protected]

MDG (Music Does Good) Productions is a new organisation that is on a mission to do some good in society by promoting live music events that raise funds for, and awareness of, local and national charities.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has helped hundreds of families from four counties including Derbyshire since opening its doors in North Anston in 2008. The hospice cares for children and young adults who have life limiting conditions. The services include short breaks, day care in the hospice and at home, music therapy, physiotherapy, counselling and bereavement support.

Public donations are essential to cover the near £18,000 a day that it costs to keep the hospice doors open; government funding covers 16% of that amount.

