Gripping thriller The Children is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

Don't miss the production of The Children at Nottingham Playhouse.

Nottingham Playhouse, March 23 to April 6.

Lucy Kirkwood’s gripping thriller is a three-hander that stars a trio of familiar faces from our TV screens.The cast is made up of Sally Dexter (Emmerdale, A Touch Of Frost) as Rose, Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost, Middlemarch) as Hazel and Clive Mantle (Casualty and Holby City, Robin of Sherwood) as Robin.

Hazel and Robin are nuclear physicists, living out their retirement on the east coast.

When old friend Rose visits, her shocking proposal threatens their entire future.

This witty and taut play forces us to examine how our life choices affect each other, as well as future generations.

Director Kirsty Patrick Ward commented: “I am overjoyed with the incredible cast we have brought together for Lucy Kirkwood’s pertinent, insightful and deeply moving play.

”To have three such formidable talents engaged on a play of this calibre is every director’s dream.

“The Children feels more relevant than ever, and with such a company now assembled, we hope and will endeavour to bring something truly special to the mighty Nottingham Playhouse stage.”

Details: For more on tickets for the play, go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk