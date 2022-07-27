Great travel stories aplenty with Michael Palin at Nottingham Theatre Royal

See national treasure Sir Michael Palin's touring live show in Nottinghamshire.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, October 2.

Monty Python legend and intrepid globetrotter Michael Palin brings tales of two of the most extraordinary journeys he’s ever made to the stage this autumn in a new solo tour.

From North Korea Into Iraq will see Michael deliver first-hand accounts of journeys through two countries on the dark side of history, both named by President George Bush as being part of the Axis of Evil.

Using photos and film shot at the time, he will tell the story of his challenging adventures in the tightly controlled time bomb that is the People’s Republic of North Korea, and the bruised land of Iraq, torn apart over the last 30 years by brutal war and bloodshed.

For Michael, the best part of travelling is looking behind the headlines and getting to know what life is really like for the people who live there.

