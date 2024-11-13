Granny's Attic gig in Nottingham is not to be missed soon
With exceptional musicianship and boundless energy, Granny’s Attic are going from strength to strength.
The band is made up of Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne (melodeon, anglo concertina, vocals), George Sansome (guitar, vocals) and Lewis Wood (violin, vocals) who have honed their skills touring the UK and Europe since 2009.
They are much loved by audiences up and down the country, with bookings everywhere from Cambridge Folk Festival to Cecil Sharp House.
The trio have been heralded for their lively performances and skilled delivery of traditional material, playing with verve, energy and their own inimitable style.
For more, you can see https://squirepac.co.uk/
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.