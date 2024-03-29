Graffiti Classics promises you comedy and music in a concert that is a real one-off

Graffiti Classics are coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre (Photo credit: David Pickens Photography)

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 11.

Get ready for a classical concert, a gypsy-folk romp, an opera, a stand-up comedy set and a brilliant dance show, all rolled into one.

A performance by Graffiti Classics is like nothing you’ve seen before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

From Beethoven to bluegrass, baroque to pop, Mozart to Elvis, and Strauss to Saturday Night Fever, there really is something for everyone.

The performance features 16 strings, eight dancing feet and four voices with one aim: to make classical music wickedly funny and fantastically exhilarating for everyone.

Graffiti Classics burst through the elitist boundaries of the traditional string quartet with their hilarious all-singing, all-dancing musical comedy show. They never fail to get audiences laughing, clapping and singing along.

Details: For more on ticket availability go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk