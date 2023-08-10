Grab your coat of many colours and enjoy selection of Josephs at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Don't miss the hit touring show Dreamcoat Stars when it comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre.

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 14.

The musicals extravaganza will embark on another UK tour in the autumn.

Featuring stars from the worldwide hit production Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the show promises a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics.

Journey into a colourful production packed with vibrant and energetic songs from the nation’s most loved shows including Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more.Draw back the curtains, sing along and relive all your favourite musicals in one epic show.

It is produced by Matt Brinkler for RED Entertainment and Keith Jack, who also stars in the touring production, having shot to fame after placing second in BBC1’s Any Dream Will Do.

Jack said: “Joseph has been a part of my life since before Any Dream Will Do, and I’ve always thought about getting a few Joseph performers together for a concert of musical theatre. Joseph is such a well-loved show and we were delighted with the fantastic audience reaction to our new concert last spring.”

Details: See mansfieldpalace.co.uk for more.