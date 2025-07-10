The former WCW champion thinks it’s time to hang up the boots - but some of us aren’t so sure it’ll happen...

One of wrestling’s greatest champions is set to ‘retire’ this weekend.

Former WCW champion Bill Goldberg will take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in what is set to be his ‘final’ match.

Here’s why Goldberg is leaving the wrestling business behind and how you can watch him step into the ring one final time on UK television.

When we mentioned at the start of the week that it is going to be a busy weekend for wrestling fans, we were not kidding around.

With WWE Friday Night Smackdown around the corner, could more matches be announced for either the WWE’s all-female PLE, Evolution, or will another match be added to what is already a pretty stacked card for the latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Lapsed wrestling fans might have a particular interest in watching this month’s event, as former WCW Champion Bill Goldberg steps into the ring, expectedly for his last time, as he challenges World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. After 'The Ring General' had called out Goldberg for months, last Monday saw the current champion narrowly avoid getting speared by Goldberg. But he still managed to get punched in the face while backing down from Goldberg’s goading to hit him.

Here’s how you can watch Goldberg’s ‘last match’ (we use that very loosely for good reason) in the United Kingdom, along with what other matches are scheduled to take place on the July 12, 2025, edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Why is Bill Goldberg retiring from wrestling?

Former WCW champion Bill Goldberg will be wrestling what is anticipated to be his retirement match at the weekend's WWE Saturday Night Main Event. | WWE

Is he though? In wrestling, nothing is ever for certain…

But Bill Goldberg's upcoming match against Gunther in Atlanta is widely speculated to be his final match in WWE. The decision to retire at this point is primarily driven by a combination of his advancing age, the toll his intense wrestling style has taken on his body, and a desire to live a more ‘laid-back life’ with his family.

At 58 years old, Goldberg has been candid about the significant physical hurdles he faces in preparing for in-ring competition. He has revealed experiencing multiple injuries during his training for this final bout, including severe limitations with his left knee (making running difficult) and a right shoulder that he hasn't been able to use effectively for five years. These long-standing and recent injuries severely restrict his ability to perform his signature moves, like the Spear and Jackhammer, at the level he expects of himself.

Beyond the physical demands, Goldberg has also stated a desire to prioritize his personal life and family.

He’s mentioned on his podcast that he has "a life to live" and "responsibilities," indicating a shift in focus away from the demanding schedule of professional wrestling. He views this match as an opportunity to go out on his own terms and transition into a new chapter.

While the storyline with Gunther began with "The Ring General" disrespecting Goldberg and his son, the underlying reasons for Goldberg's retirement are deeply personal and physical, culminating in this final anticipated performance.

What other matches are taking place at the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Three matches have so far been confirmed to take place on the July 12 2025 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event - alongside the aforementioned Goldberg v Gunther match, LA Knight will square off against Seth Rollins while Randy Orton will take on Drew McIntyre.

With one more episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown to air, there could be more additions to the show before it goes live.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event - current card

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Goldberg

Gunther (c) v Goldberg LA Knight v Seth Rollins

Randy Orton v Drew McIntyre

Will Saturday Night’s Main Event screen in the United Kingdom this weekend?

That you can, and you won’t need a Netflix account to watch it either (just that TV license). The event will be screened live on the WWE’s official YouTube channel from 1am BST on July 13 2025.

What other WWE shows are taking place this weekend?

It’s pretty stuffed - and that’s not counting that All Elite Wrestling’s big All In show is also taking place on Saturday.

Friday night once again will see WWE Smackdown air on Netflix in the United Kingdom, with NXT’s Great American Bash to air shortly before Saturday Night’s Main Event. Then, on Sunday (July 13 2025), the WWE’s all-female PPV, Evolution II, will take place - again, set to air exclusively on Netflix in the United Kingdom

Do you think this will be Goldberg’s last wrestling match, or do you think he’ll surprise everyone and end up your new World Heavyweight Champion one last time? Make your predictions ahead of this weekend’s event by leaving a comment below.