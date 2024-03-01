Girls Night Out at Mansfield Palace Theatre as Flat And The Curves hit stage
Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 13.
Described as “Fascinating Aida for a new generation” and featured on the BBC, this powerhouse, glittery cabaret is a blend of outrageous vocals and rip-roaring humour.
Group members Charlotte, Katy, Arabella and Issy, who have individually graced the West End and global stages, joined forces during the 2020 lockdown to create Flat & The Curves.
Their light-hearted, often cheeky, self-penned songs revolve around feminist themes. They’ve been called “the most dynamic girl group to hit the circuit” by the Sunday Express.
The comedy band explained: ”Everythin g we write about has been inspired by our personal experience. Our hope and intention is that the audiences find it as enjoyable and emotionally stimulating watching (in a laughter is medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”
Imagine Sex and the City teamed up with Bridesmaids. Expect big voices and bold statements in a night of full-frontal hilarity.
Feel empowered at this riotous show, BY fabulous women FOR fabulous women. It’s the perfect night out to let your hair down and celebrate sisterhood.
Details: For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
