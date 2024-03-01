News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING

Girls Night Out at Mansfield Palace Theatre as Flat And The Curves hit stage

Girls’ Night Out
By Steve Eyley
Published 1st Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT
Check out Flat And The Curves in their show Girls Night Out at Mansfield Palace Theatre.Check out Flat And The Curves in their show Girls Night Out at Mansfield Palace Theatre.
Check out Flat And The Curves in their show Girls Night Out at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, June 13.

Described as “Fascinating Aida for a new generation” and featured on the BBC, this powerhouse, glittery cabaret is a blend of outrageous vocals and rip-roaring humour.

Group members Charlotte, Katy, Arabella and Issy, who have individually graced the West End and global stages, joined forces during the 2020 lockdown to create Flat & The Curves.

Most Popular

    Their light-hearted, often cheeky, self-penned songs revolve around feminist themes. They’ve been called “the most dynamic girl group to hit the circuit” by the Sunday Express.

    The comedy band explained: ”Everythin g we write about has been inspired by our personal experience. Our hope and intention is that the audiences find it as enjoyable and emotionally stimulating watching (in a laughter is medicine kind of way) as we do performing it.”

    Imagine Sex and the City teamed up with Bridesmaids. Expect big voices and bold statements in a night of full-frontal hilarity.

    Feel empowered at this riotous show, BY fabulous women FOR fabulous women. It’s the perfect night out to let your hair down and celebrate sisterhood.

    Details: For more, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:BBC