Sara Pascoe

Sara Pascoe: Success Story can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal on January 29 next year.

Sara decided she wanted to be famous at 14. Since then, she has auditioned for Barrymore, scared Pete Burns and ruined Hugh Grant’s birthday – but look at her now… (please look, she needs you to look. And clap. And laugh. And then clap again).

Sara is a highly acclaimed comedian, writer, and actor. She wrote and starred in her BBC2 sitcom Out Of Her Mind, and is the host of BBC2’s The Great British Sewing Bee, BBC’s Last Woman On Earth, Dave’s Comedians Giving Lectures and Comedy Central’s Guessable.

Sara also wrote and performed the BBC2 short Sara Pascoe vs Monogamy, which was inspired by her first book Animal.

Her second book, Sex Power Money, was a Sunday Times bestseller, and the accompanying podcast of the same name garnered millions of listens and multiple award nominations during its run.

For ticket details, go to www.trch.co.uk

Mock The Week host and stand-up behemoth Dara O’Briain is back on the road with his latest live show, So…. Where Were We?

Henning Wehn is to perform at Nottingham Playhouse in June

The Irish ace will be coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on June 4 and Sheffield City Hall on March 16, 2023.

At the end of his last tour, Dara had performed the show Voice Of Reason 180 times, over two years across 20 countries, from Auckland to Reykjavik, and by March 2020 he was ready for a break.

He would now like to apologise for saying that and will never wish for anything like that again.

In his new show, Dara will hardly mention the last year and a half because who wants to hear about that? Instead, Dara will fire out the usual mix of stories, one-liners, audience messing and tripping over his words by talking too quickly because he's so giddy to be back in front of a crowd.

Dara O'Briain is touring his latest stand-up show, So...Where Were We?

Finally, there's a chance to see Henning Wehn’s latest stand-up show – It’ll All Come Out In The Wash – at Nottingham Playhouse on June 9 and 10.

Watch German Comedy Ambassador Henning give everything a good rinse and witness him wring sense out of the nonsensical.

An unbiased look at a certain virus might be inevitable but Henning has no agenda; he just happens to be always spot on. It’s a curse.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk