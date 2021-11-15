Get your tickets for festive music celebration at Southwell Minster

Southwell Festival Voices will perform at the concert.

Southwell Music Festival returns for a one-night-only concert in the exquisite surroundings of the Minster

Gather with family and friends for an evening of seasonal words and choral music performed by Southwell Festival Voices, conducted by artistic director Marcus Farnsworth, with readings from stage and screen actor Philip Franks.The festival team can also reveal that the programme is set to include Benjamin Britten’s ever-popular A Ceremony of Carols, with harp accompaniment.

Tickets are from £12. Book online at southwellmusicfestival.com/onlinebooking or call 01636 330014.To be amongst the first to find out about future Southwell Music Festival events, join the email list at southwellmusicfestival.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Stage and screen actor Philip Franks will be providing readings at the concert.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.