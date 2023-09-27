Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield Palace Theatre, March 6 to 10, 2024.

Mansfield Operatic Society is delighted to announce that tickets for its upcoming production of the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots are now on sale.

The production is set set to captivate audiences at the Leeming Street-based venue, promising a sensational evening of entertainment and celebration.

You can see Mansfield Operatic Society perform Kinky Boots at Mansfield Palace Theatre in March 2024. Tickets are now on sale.

Kinky Boots is the Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein.

It is a heartwarming tale of self-discovery, acceptance, and fabulous footwear.

Based on the true story that inspired the 2005 British film, this dazzling show follows the journey of Charlie Price, a struggling factory owner, and Lola, a sensational drag queen. Together, they embark on a remarkable adventure to save a failing shoe factory with a little help from some dazzling high-heeled boots.

Mansfield Operatic Society is renowned for its commitment to delivering top-tier theatrical experiences, and Kinky Boots promises to be no exception.

With a talented cast, elaborate costumes, and show-stopping musical numbers, this production promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

Mansfield Ops are encouraging all theatre enthusiasts and fans of exceptional entertainment to get their tickets early as they fully expect this show to sell out and don’t want you to miss out on the fun.

Tickets are available on www.mansfieldops.co.uk or at the Mansfield Palace Theatre box office.