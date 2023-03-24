News you can trust since 1895
Get ready to Rave On when top rock and roll show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Rave On – The Birth Of Rock ‘n’ Roll

By Steve Eyley
Published 24th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT- 1 min read
See Rave On when the hit touring show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre on April 1.
Mansfield Palace Theatre, April 1.

​Charting the meteoric rise of rock and roll, Rave On is a new show that promises a thrilling tour through music’s most revolutionary decades.

Starring The Bluejays, who bill themselves as the UK’s ultimate 50s and 60s band, the show will see them taking you on a music journey from the emergence of rock and roll at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, to the British Invasion and beyond.

    Rave On is a musical adventure presented in authentic concert style.

    Featuring highly talented West End performers, Rave On presents iconic hits of the 1950s and 60s - Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Connie Francis, Eddie Cochran to Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Lulu, Cliff Richard and so many more.

    Don’t miss this hit-packed show when it comes to the Leeming Street venue.

    Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk​​​​​​​

