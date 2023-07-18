Get ready to do the Timewarp with Joe McFadden and co at Royal Concert Hall

TV and stage favourite Joe McFadden will be appearing in Nottingham later this summer in The Rocky Horror Show.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, August 21 to 26.

Scottish actor and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Joe McFadden will join the 50th anniversary tour of the legendary smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show for a limited four-week run, including at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham.

Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical celebrates 50 years of non-stop partying with this special anniversary production.

Joe, known for his extensive work on both stage and screen (Holby City, Heartbeat, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, The Mirror Crack’d), is excited to be hitting the road to add to the frivolities.

No stranger to the dancefloor, Joe is more than qualified to don his fishnets as the Narrator and join the cast to deliver a guaranteed party not to be missed.

Joe said: “I’ve seen the show countless times over the years and am a massive fan so I can’t wait to join the celebrations of this iconic show.

"I am looking forward to donning my fishnets as the Narrator and Time Warping up and down the country with this amazing cast”.

Details: For more on how to check ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk