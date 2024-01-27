Get ready for laughs galore at Canalhouse Comedy Night during February and March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Canalhouse, Nottingham, during February and March

Canalhouse has been home to the award winning Canalhouse Comedy Night for the past ten years.

During this time, audiences in the area have seen hundreds of comedians perform on the stage in this award-winning new act and new material night.

Check out George Lewis at Canalhouse Comedy Night on February 2 (Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne).

In addition, the Canalhouse plays host to many fantastic comedians dropping in on their national tours.

During February and March at the venue, you can see a wide range of talented performers, starting on February 2 with Allyson June Smith (7.30pm) and George Lewis (9pm).

Canadian ace Allyson June Smith is a self-confessed "over sharer" and this show will inevitably serve up a potent observational cocktail of wit, bite and shame.

Online favourite George Lewis (pictured) has supported Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Russell Kane and Josh Widdicombe on tour, performed stand-up on TV several times and written a bestseller, Don’t Panic! Everything The Expectant Dad Needs To Know.

Allyson June Smith drops in at Canalhouse Comedy Night to perform Little Smith Sunshine.

Later on, you can see Steve Hall and Steve Williams (February 4), Chloe Petts (February 21), Josh Jones (March 1) and Sam Lake (March 12).

Details: For more, go to www.ncfcomedy.co.uk