Get ready for hits galore when Queens Of Country Show comes to Retford Majestic Theatre

Retford Majestic Theatre will play host to a performance by the Queens Of Country.

​Retford Majestic Theatre, April 21.

The Queens of Country Show is coming to the area soon, celebrating the best songs and performers of female country music.

Featuring a talented live band LIVE plus the three Queens of Country singers, this show will take you on a musical journey that is not to be missed.

Country music is alive and well in the UK with millions of people regularly listening to, and downloading, their all-time favourite tunes.

The Queens of Country Show encapsulates the very finest country classics in a rip-roaring two-hour show.

Featuring songs from early legends such as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, sing along to wonderful songs like Crazy, Coalminer’s Daughter, Stand By Your Man, Blanket On The Ground, Sweet Nothings and Don’t It Make Your Brown Eyes Blue.

For more on tickets to see the show, go to www.majesticretford.org