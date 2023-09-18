Miss Whiskey Twist and friends will present A Night of Burlesque at Carlton in Lindrick Social Club on September 30.

​The award-winning burlesque performer Miss Whiskey Twist (who just happens to be a Carlton in Lindrick local) is hosting and producing the event and is excited to show the locals of Carlton the very best in burlesque and cabaret, right on your doorstep.

Joining Whiskey to take part in the eagerly-awaited event will be the burlesque comedy dream Oola Pearl, sensual sensation Jezebel Silver and drag king with the naughty name, Vick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can expect audience participation, laughs and a whole load of burlesque.

Most Popular

Tickets are £10 and the show is for over-18s only.

For more on what’s in store and how to get tickets for the performance, you can check out https://ticketlab.co.uk