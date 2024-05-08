​Get into Good Habits when talented folk duo visit Notts venue for gig

By Steve Eyley
Published 9th May 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 09:14 BST
Check out a performance from Good Habits at the Squire in May.Check out a performance from Good Habits at the Squire in May.
​Award-winning folk duo Good Habits are not to be missed in their gig at Nottingham’s The Squire Performing Arts Centre on May 23.

​Good Habits were forged on the other side of the globe and their appearance is eagerly awaited by their army of fans.

Featuring Bonnie Schwarz on cello and vocals, and Pete Shaw on accordion, Good Habits mix vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, drawing on their diverse musical tastes and weaving them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness.

After a pandemic spent happily stranded in New Zealand, they have arrived back in the UK to spread their joyous music throughout Europe.

    Since returning home, they have toured relentlessly around the UK and Europe and received plays on BBC Radio 6 Music.

    For more on the gig, go to www.thesquirepac.co.uk.

