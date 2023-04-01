You can see a performance by the talented Good Habits at Nottingham Metronome later this month.

Nottingham Metronome, April 23.

Good Habits are an award-winning UK folk duo forged on the other side of the globe.

With the support by Help Musicians, the duo head out on tour, showcasing new material across the country.

Made up of Bonnie Schwarz (cello and vocals) and Pete Shaw (accordion), the pair mix vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, drawing on their diverse musical tastes and weaving them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness.

After two years happily stranded, touring across New Zealand (due to the pandemic) they returned to the UK as winners of the Purbeck Rising Competition.

2022 saw Good Habits’ first year establishing themselves as a duo back in the UK.

It was jam-packed with performances, tours, musical collaborations and much more.

Details: For more information on the performance and the band, you can go to goodhabitsband.com