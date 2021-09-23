Gerry Cinnamon is first headliner for new Notts music festival Meadowlands

Set to take place at Victoria Embankment in the city over the Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend in June 2022, Meadowlands will feature a variety of music acts across multiple stages with its sights set on becoming one of the biggest music events to ever take place in the city.Following Gerry’s triumphant penultimate slot at Reading and Leeds Festival attracting one of the biggest crowds of the weekend, the show in Nottingham on Friday, June 3, will be one of only a handful of shows his fans will be able to see him outdoors in the UK in summer of 2022.Event promoters Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill, FKP Scorpio say: “Meadowlands will bring the finest international, national and local artists to Victoria Embankment in the amazing music city of Nottingham.“The continuing ascent of Gerry Cinnamon is one of contemporary music’s most outstanding stories. As an artist whose revealing and honest songs naturally connect with a huge and devoted audience, he’s achieved it all entirely independently.In April 2020, Gerry’s second album The Bonny shot straight to Number 1 in the Official Album Charts in the UK.

Now certified gold, the album went on to become the third biggest selling UK album released that year. Having organically built up a huge following over the past four years, Gerry has become the UK‘s biggest independent artists and his last tour was second largest in 2019 UK tickets sales.For ticket details, you can go to eventim.co.uk

Gerry Cinnamon will be one of the headliners at Meadowlands in Nottingham next year

