George Orwell classic Animal Farm to hit the stage soon at Nottingham Theatre Royal

See Animal Farm when it is performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon (Photo by Manuel Harlan)

Adapted and directed by the multi award-winning Robert Icke, it is due to visit the Nottingham venue as part of an extensive UK tour.

The production combines the forces of some of UK theatre’s most talented creatives, including designs by the four-time Olivier Award-winning Bunny Christie (A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Company, Ink, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), and puppetry by Toby Olié (War Horse, Running Wild, The Grinning Man, Goodnight Mister Tom).

The animals of Manor Farm drive out the farmer and run the farm themselves. A revolution. And then what? Then freedom. Every animal will be free.

Old Major calls the animals of Manor Farm together. He has had a strange dream of a better future.

George Orwell’s biting political novel was first published in 1945 and tells the story of a revolution and its aftermath. This production is a dynamic, daring and contemporary take on a timeless story.

For more on tickets for the performances, you can go to www.trch.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.