George Ezra arena shows in Nottingham and Sheffield are a must for star's fans

George Ezra (Photo by Alex Eden-Smith)

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, October 1/Utilita Arena, Sheffield, October 2.

BRIT Award-winning, multi-platinum selling musician George Ezra is set to embark on a huge nationwide UK arena tour, concluding with visits to Nottingham and Sheffield in early October.

George has also released his hugely infectious new single Green Green Grass, the second song to be lifted from his new album Gold Rush Kid.

Green Green Grass follows the euphoric first single and album opener Anyone For You, a huge airplay favourite on UK radio.

George debuted both songs to a rapturous reception at intimate gigs in London, Manchester and Edinburgh.

After two blockbuster albums – Wanted On Voyage (2014) and Staying At Tamara’s (2018), both of which reached number 1 in the UK and sold millions around the world, and the latter of which earned him his first number 1 single in Shotgun and won the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist – it was time for George to return to heart and hearth, with an album written and produced in London, with longstanding collaborator Joel Pott.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.ukPhoto: Alex Eden-Smith​​​​​​​