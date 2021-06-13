Gaynor Faye to star in top thriller Looking Good Dead at Nottingham Theatre Royal
Looking Good Dead
Nottingham Theatre Royal, July 26 to 31.
TV and stage star Gaynor Faye will play Kellie Bryce in the world premiere stage production of the Peter James best-selling novel when it hits the stage.Gaynor joins previously announced award-winning EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt as Tom Bryce.Gaynor played Megan Macey in Emmerdale for seven years. She is also well-known for playing Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and most recently starred in BBC1 drama The Syndicate. No good deed goes unpunished. Hours after picking up a USB memory stick, left behind on a train seat, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes witness to a vicious murder.Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Det Supt Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with while he tries to crack the case.
Details: See www.trch.co.uk