​Gate To Southwell Festival 2024 all set to be the biggest and best yet

Rhiannon Giddens is among the highly talented performers at this year's Gate To Southwell Festival. (Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz)

​The 17th Gate To Southwell Festival looks set to be the most successful yet, with high advance ticket sales and more than 5,000 visitors expected to visit the event, running in Kirklington from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7.

With more than 50 international quality artists performing across four stages, the four-day festival of music and dance will continue to build on the critical and commercial successes of recent years, attracting visitors from all over Nottinghamshire – and beyond.

GTSF director Mike Kirrage explained: “Since the move to our beautiful lakeside setting at Kirklington, the audience response has been phenomenal. Buoyed by this, we've booked an amazing line-up of artists headlined by the incredible Rhiannon Giddens making her only UK festival appearance.”

GTSF 2024 offers a rare festival opportunity this year to catch Grammy and Pulitzer Prize award-winning folk star Rhiannon Giddens, who recently played banjo and violin on Beyonce’s Texas Hold Em country hit, which has been streamed more than 300 million times.

GTSF guests Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman are always popular performers.

Also joining the event’s most eclectic and international line-up yet there’s Irish folk star Daoiri Farrell, Blue Rose Code (Ross Wilson performing with his Big Caley Soul Band), Northumbrian piper Kathryn Tickell & The Darkening, Manran, Kathryn Roberts & Sean Lakeman, The Haar, Canada’s The Fugitives, Georgia Shackleton, Campbell/Jensen (featuring Glen Campbell’s daughter Ashley), Reg Meuross, An Dannsa Dub, and The Melrose Quartet.

The bill for this year’s festival also includes the Gambian kora player and percussionist Suntou Susso, Australia’s Charm of Finches, New York-based singer-songwriter, Lizzie No, Cable Street Collective, Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra, Cider With Molly and many more artists.

Saturday, July 6, looks certain to be one of the key moments in the ongoing development of the Gate To Southwell Festival. Rhiannon Giddens is arguably the most critically-acclaimed artist to appear at GTSF.

A singer, fiddler and banjo player, Rhiannon was a founding member of the country blues old-time music band The Carolina Chocolate Drops. She’s worked with a wide range of famous artists including Elvis Costello, Paul Simon and Tom Jones.

This year's Gate To Southwell Festival takes place at Kirklington from July 4 to 7.

Rhiannon’s work celebrates her multi-racial heritage and influential magazine American Songwriter has called her “one of the most important musical minds walking on the planet”.

All in all, you can look forward to a great family four-day festival of music and dance set in the beautiful lakeside location.

For more details and tickets go to GTSF.uk

