Luke Jerram's Gaia can be seen at Southwell Minster for three weeks this summer (Photo credit: Gareth Jones)

Running from July 26 to August 13, acclaimed artist Luke Jerram’s Gaia will grace the majestic Norman nave of the Minster, allowing people to see the earth like never before.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet on this scale, floating in three dimensions.

The installation creates a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987.

Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

The Revd Canon Paul Rattigan, Canon Missioner at Southwell Minster, said: “Having experienced Gaia in two other cathedrals it is great to welcome it to Southwell.In his art Luke, creates an opportunity to stop and ponder on the amazing nature of creation, and earth in particular.

"As Christians, this encourages us to also reflect on our creator God and our partnership with God in caring for our planet.”

A specially-made surround sound composition by BAFTA-award winning composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture.

Tickets are on sale now from www.southwellminster.org/gaia

There will also be photo exhibitions during the installation which tie in with the theme of nature, as well as a family fun day, workshops and an evening with Gogglebox star, Revd Kate Bottley.