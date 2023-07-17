News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Gaia experience at Southwell Minster will be out of this world

See the earth like never before at Southwell Minster this summer in the spectacular art installation Gaia.
By Steve Eyley
Published 18th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Luke Jerram's Gaia can be seen at Southwell Minster for three weeks this summer (Photo credit: Gareth Jones)Luke Jerram's Gaia can be seen at Southwell Minster for three weeks this summer (Photo credit: Gareth Jones)
Luke Jerram's Gaia can be seen at Southwell Minster for three weeks this summer (Photo credit: Gareth Jones)

Running from July 26 to August 13, acclaimed artist Luke Jerram’s Gaia will grace the majestic Norman nave of the Minster, allowing people to see the earth like never before.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet on this scale, floating in three dimensions.

The installation creates a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987.

Most Popular

    Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

    The Revd Canon Paul Rattigan, Canon Missioner at Southwell Minster, said: “Having experienced Gaia in two other cathedrals it is great to welcome it to Southwell.In his art Luke, creates an opportunity to stop and ponder on the amazing nature of creation, and earth in particular.

    "As Christians, this encourages us to also reflect on our creator God and our partnership with God in caring for our planet.”

    A specially-made surround sound composition by BAFTA-award winning composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture.

    Tickets are on sale now from www.southwellminster.org/gaia

    There will also be photo exhibitions during the installation which tie in with the theme of nature, as well as a family fun day, workshops and an evening with Gogglebox star, Revd Kate Bottley.

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Minster