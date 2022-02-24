Gags galore with Lloyd Griffith and co at Cast Comedy Club
Lloyd Griffith
Cast Comedy Club, Doncaster, March 4.
The latest stand-up event at the town’s Cast venue will feature gags galore courtesy of Lloyd Griffith (pictured), Peter Brush, Stan Skinny and compere Anthony J Brown.Lloyd Griffith has a stack of TV and radio credits including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, House Of Games, Ted Lasso, Roast Battle, Soccer AM, Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club, Radio 1’s Live Lounge Comedy Club and Radio 5’s Fighting Talk.He has supported Jack Whitehall and Rob Beckett on UK tours. His sense of fun is infectious, his singing voice faultless and his anecdotes are told with boundless confidence.Peter Brush has provided tour support to Alexei Sayle, Arthur Smith, Justin Moorhouse and Stephen K Amos. He is a BBC New Comedy Award finalist and has also written for BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, The Show What You Wrote and Newsjack.
Details: For more tickets, call the box office on 01302 303 959.