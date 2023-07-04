George has a razor sharp observational wit, as seen on Comedy Central Live, The Stand Up Sketch Show and Top Gear Extra Gear.

He also won an episode of Celebrity Mastermind with Oasis as his specialist subject.

George has written for some of the biggest shows on TV and radio, including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Hypothetical, BBC Radio 4. All this and he he has a weekly football column in The Times. Opening the show is Patrick Draper, a former English Comedian Of The Year finalist with his potent mix of deadpan jokes, visual wit and hilarious songs. His début Edinburgh Festival show Absolutely Vacuous received a ‘Highly Recommended Show’ accolade amongst numerous other glowing critiques.

There is a full supporting line-up of performers including Beat The Gong winner Hussein Ali and the deliciously dark Alexandra Krekan.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

