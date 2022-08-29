Comic ace Shazia Mirza is appearing at Cast Comedy Club (Photo by Martin Twomey)

Cast, Doncaster, September 9.

The latest stand-up extravaganza will feature Shazia Mirza, Mike Newall, Aidan McCaffery and compere Anthony J Brown.

Shazia Mirza’s TV credits include Have I Got News For You, QI, Top Gear, House Of Games, The One Show, Pointless Celebrities, Loose Women, and more.

From Britain’s Got Talent 2020, and a former City Life Best Comedian runner-up, Mike Newall writes great observational material with a hint of the surreal and oozes onstage charisma.

Aidan McCaffery has a mixture of gags, personal storytelling and unabashed social commentary that helped him win the David Nobbs Memorial Trust Comedy Prize for his screenplay Swipe. He has also written for BBC Radio 4xtra.

Compere Anthony J Brown is a former tour support for Alan Carr and Justin Moorhouse, plus a Metro Edinburgh Festival Award winner and former BBC New Comedy Award runner-up.

Details: Tickets are £14.50. For more on availability, you can call 01302 303 959.