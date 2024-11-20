Gags galore as Cast Comedy Club returns with bumper selection for December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Cast Comedy Club

​Cast, Doncaster, December 7.

The monthly comedy club returns with a fabulous festive selection box of stand-ups. Headlining is Steff Todd, praised by The Mirror for her 'absolutely incredible impressions.’

Steff is an award-winning Yorkshire performer, currently cutting a swathe through the UK comedy circuit with her hilarious mimicry, impeccable wit and incredibly sharp one-liners.

Check out a stand-up set by Steff Todd at Cast Comedy Club in Doncaster.

She has starred in The Stand Up Sketch Show and her hugely acclaimed online series The Yorkshire Kardashians, as well as providing tour support for Dave Gorman, Iain Stirling and Lee Nelson.

Opening the show is online comedy sensation Karl Porter. His brilliant slow motion goal celebration routine has so far garnered more than 100 million views around the globe.

This year Karl has been on the road performing the very successful Karl Porter and Friends show, selling out venues. Support comes from the wonderfully droll Adam Anwar and the quirky quips of The Mighty Swob. Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown.

Details: Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

