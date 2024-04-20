Funhouse Comedy Club returns to Mansfield venue with laughter-filled line-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Il Rosso, Mansfield, June 13.

Funhouse Comedy Club is back at Il Rosso for a laughter-packed night.

Topping the bill is 2021 British Comedian of the Year Finalist Andy Askins, who has appeared on BBC1’s The John Bishop Show.With his air of vulnerability and innocent child-like qualities, he is able to mislead the crowd, heightening the impact of his killer lines.With his guitar and his dry sense of humour, he captivates everybody with an eclectic mix of offbeat comical songs and parodies.A talented musician with an appealing voice and cheeky magnetism, he never fails to leave his mark.

Andy Askins is coming to Il Rosso in Mansfield for a Funhouse Comedy Club event.

Opening the night will be the somewhat cynical and gloomy Mike Gunn, who despite this has the ability to get the crowd on his side, however far he pushes. In his first Edinburgh Festival Show, he appeared as a funeral director. He has appeared on numerous TV programmes, including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Harry Hill’s TV Burp.He has also been a contributor for The Guardian and written for Match of the Day Magazine.

Compere is the highly talented Patrick Draper, who took the comedy world by storm after winning a string of new act competitions with his deadpan delivery and witty one-liners.

For more on tickets, you can go to https://www.ilrosso.co.uk/comedy.html