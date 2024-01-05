Funhouse Comedy Club branches out to new venue in Edwinstowe later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Royal Oak, Edwinstowe, January 26, 8pm start.

Funhouse Comedy Club, which runs successful nights at numerous venues across the country, is launching of a brand new comedy night later this month.

Funhouse clubs are renowned for having exceptionally friendly audiences and a brilliant atmosphere, which have led to twice winning Best Midlands Comedy Club awards with leading comedy website Chortle. Previous acts to have played its clubs on their road to the top include Sarah Millican, Joe Lycett, James Acaster and Rhod Gilbert.

Jonny Pelham will be headlining the gig in Edwinstowe (Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne)

Topping the bill is 2013 BBC New Comedy Awards Finalist Jonny Pelham (pictured) who has appeared on Live at the Apollo and Mock The Week. His innovative storytelling and self-effacing material is both considered and intelligent.

Opening the night will be the exuberant Rob Rouse, recognisable from many TV appearances including Upstart Crow, 8 Out Of Ten Cats, Celebrity Juice, and The Friday Night Project.

Completing the line-up is Funhouse Comedy Gong Show winner Peter Edge, with his entertaining personal tales. Compere will be the positive, amiable and amusing Dave Bryon.

Details: For more on tickets, you can go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk