The Ugly Duckling is to be presented at Nottingham Playhouse's Neville Studio.

The Ugly Duckling

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Neville Studio, Nottingham Playhouse, December 5 to January 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This charming Christmas show for younger children is not to be missed.

Two Nottinghamshire actors bring this delightful tale to the stage. The Ugly Duckling will be played by Ethan Cooper (The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Tutti Frutti; Alice in Wonderland, Scarlett Entertainment), and Maya Thompson (Hansel & Gretel, Nottingham Playhouse; Anna Hibiscus’ Song, Sheffield Theatre and Utopia Theatre) returns this year playing a multitude of friendly farm creatures.

Ethan is a recent drama school graduate and is making his Nottingham Playhouse debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new version of the classic fairytale is written by Isabella Waldron and directed by Laura Ryder, with composer and musical director Ben Glasstone creating original music for this enchanting tale.

Specially created for children aged three to eight, this new version of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale is the perfect introduction to live theatre for little ones, full of music and plenty of opportunities to join in.

The Ugly Duckling will then tour to schools and community venues in January.

Details: For more on how to get your tickets go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.