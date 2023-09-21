The hit show Andy And The Odd Socks is coming soon to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall. (Photo credit: Alex Lake)

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations are leaping from page to stage, as the beloved Who’s in Your Book? series makes its debut as a new musical show.

There's A Monster in Your Show will play at Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 18 and 19, as part of a major UK tour.

A high-energy 50-minute adventure featuring lively original music, this show is the perfect introduction to live theatre.

Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage.

Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too. With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

Tickets are available via mansfieldpalace.co.uk or by calling 01623 463133.

Straight off the TV and onto the live stage, Andy and the Odd Socks bring their madcap mix of songs, slapstick and silliness to life with a show to entertain families of all ages. It can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 23.

​Featuring a host of popular songs from their much-loved CBBC TV series Andy and the Band, children’s TV megastar Andy Day along with Moxy, Rio, Blu and Cousin Mac deliver a hilarious, uplifting, fun live performance that not only has songs for everyone to sing along to, but also has a positive message to be yourself and proud of who you are.

For more on tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Finally, tickets are available to see Hansel And Gretel at Nottingham Playhouse, running from December 7 to 31.

You can see Hansel And Gretel at Nottingham Playhouse from December 7 to 31.

Specially created for children aged three to eight, this new version of this classic tale is the perfect introduction to live theatre.

Hansel and Gretel are lost in the enchanted forest with no breadcrumbs to follow home.

Cold and tired, they stumble upon a cosy cottage made from delicious gingerbread and are invited inside… But this hideaway in the woods may not be as sweet as it seems.

Join Hansel and Gretel as they learn to work together, outsmart a Wicked Witch and find their way back home – they may even need your help along the way.

​Check out www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more details.