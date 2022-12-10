Fun for all the family with Frozen event at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham
Fans of the hit film Frozen will not want to miss an event taking place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 22.
Jenmat Productions are delighted to present Disney’s Frozen Sing-along, featuring a full screening of this animated musical film.
Audience members will be able to sing along with Anna and Elsa, while following the lyrics and watching this magical film on a huge cinematic screen.
Presented by a live host to get you in the mood and warm up your voices, this is truly one of the coolest family events to be enjoyed this Christmas.
Frozen has been a massive cinematic hit ever since it was released to waiting audiences at the end of 2013.
Please note that this is the screening of the film and not a stage show.
For more on ticket availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk
