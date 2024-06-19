Fun for all the family when Three Inch Fools present fresh spin on the Bard this summer
Wollaton Hall, July 25/Newstead Abbey, August 8/Nottingham Castle, August 11.
Touring theatre troupe The Three Inch Fools bring brand new show The Secret Diary of Henry VIII, and a fresh spin on The Comedy of Errors, to Nottinghamshire venues this summer.
The Three Inch Fools will present a madcap, musical take on a historical figure and a Shakespearean classic, performing come rain or shine for audiences of all ages.Brand new work The Secret Diary of Henry VIII comes to Wollaton Hall and Newstead Abbey, providing an essential guide on how to keep your head in the Tudor Court.Unexpectedly thrust into the limelight, young Henry navigates the ups and downs of courtly life, and all whilst fighting the French (again) and rewriting religion.The Fools will also bring their unique twist to The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s shortest - and wildest - comedy, to Nottingham Castle.The Play That Goes Wrong’s Sean Turner directs this farcical tale of long-lost twins, hysterical misunderstandings, and endless mishaps.
Details: For more information on the performances at these Notts venues, see https://www.threeinchfools.com/
