Fun for all the family as PAW Patrol Live! visits venues soon in Nottingham and Sheffield

Check out Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue at performances in both Sheffield and Nottingham.

Sheffield Utilita Arena, August 12/Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, August 17.

Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon produced by Spin Master, PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue brings everybody’s favourite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure.

When Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found on the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue.

Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest, when they take the stage in Nottingham.

Featuring a cast of everybody’s favourite PAW Patrol characters and presented by Life Like Touring, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol Live! shows that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small’ and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters use their unique skills.

“PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue will once again deliver a memorable family experience, as audiences work together to help Ryder and his team of pups save the day,” said Thomas Kingsley, director, Nickelodeon Experience.

Details: See www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or go to www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk