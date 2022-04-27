Fun and games when comedy Housewives On Holiday hits stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre

From the writers and producers of Hormonal Housewives and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, it’s time to get away from it all and join the Housewives On Holiday when they hit stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre for a much-anticipated performance .This new comedy stars the legendary Nolan Sister Maureen, appearing alongside Hormonal Housewives favourites Julie Coombe and Josephine Partridge. Holidays, like women, come in all shapes and sizes...Join the ladies as they romp through a tapas selection of holiday heaven, holiday hell but most of all, holiday hilarity.From the Costa del Sol to the Costa del Clacton there’s no sucking in your belly on our beach. You’re among friends. Slap on the Fun Factor 50 and let it all hang out!