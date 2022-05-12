Dick and Dom In Da Bungalow Live! is coming to Nottingham (Photo by Steve Ullathorne)

The quadruple Bafta award winners Dick and Dom are back with an extensive UK tour, to celebrate 20 years since cult hit TV show ‘Da Bungalow’ hit our screens.The show is set to excite Bungalow Heads young and old from across the area who spent every Saturday morning glued to the TV set.This interactive experience includes favourite games including musical splatues, the grunty song, fairly hairy fizzogs, pants dance, bogies, and for their grand finale, watch participants being splattered in the legendary Creamy Muck Muck game.

There will also be appearances from Diddy Dick and Dom, and D.I Harry Batt’s interrogation game.

For tickets, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academysheffield

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.